Eid-el-fitr: Saraki congratulates Muslims, calls for sustained prayers

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Muslim faithful across the country on the successful completion of the month-long Ramadan fast and called for sustained prayers for peace in the country.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, to commemorate the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations, the President of the Senate said in spite of Federal Government’s appreciable efforts in combating the challenge of insecurity, it is imperative for Muslim faithful to utilise this period to pray fervently for peace and unity in the country.

“We have just ended a month-long fast thus paving way for the Eid-el-fitr celebrations. These two periods are such times that the Almighty Allah enjoined us to ask for his blessings. We should therefore seize the opportunity to pray for the country and its leaders,” Saraki said.

Saraki called on Nigerians to use the season to promote national integration, saying “Eid-el-fitr is a time of love and goodwill. It gives us a message to love all and hate none.”

He said despite numerous challenges in the country, ‘’hope is not lost”, adding that, “only tolerance, stronger sense of patriotism and love for one another will help the country surmount her present socio-economic challenges.”