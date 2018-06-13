Eid-el-Fitr: Police, FRSC deploy officers in Bauchi

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi—Ahead of Eid-el Fitr celebrations, Bauchi State Police Command has deployed no fewer than 2,992 officers and men to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebrations in the state.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kamal Datti in Bauchi, said: “The Command has designed an OPERATION ORDER for effective deployment of officers and men as well as all necessary logistics to all praying grounds and venues of events in the state.

“The Command is fully prepared to deal with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may cause panic among the public during the period and will collaborate with sister-security agencies and all stakeholders to ensure peaceful and hitch-free celebrations.”

This came as the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Bauchi State Command has said that it will deploy 122 of its personnel to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration in the state.

The State Sector Head of Operations of the Command, Paul Guat said they have taken note of all the black spots in the state.