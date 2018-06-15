Eid-el-Fitr: Okowa, Oborevwori preaches love, peace, justice

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

As muslims all over the world celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday told Nigerian Islamic believers to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which are love, peace and justice to their daily living and contribute to the development of the nation.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu felicitated with on the occasion of the 2018 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, saying “on behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid-el-Fitr in Delta State, Nigeria and around the world.

“I congratulate all of our countrymen and women who have successfully undertaken the month long Ramadan fast”, reminding Nigerians of the importance of respecting the faiths and beliefs of all citizens and enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation.

The Governor said; “As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that Ramadan’s spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

Also, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori implored Deltans in particular and Nigerians in general to tolerate one another and live together as one people.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu said; “Let us use this period for sober reflection. Let us show one another love as never before and also reach out to the needy in the society. We should imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and sharing. We should be there for one another. Nigerians should rededicate themselves to the task of building a strong Nation”.

While Wishing Muslims joy, peace and prosperity this season, Oborevwori said; ” I Congratulate Muslims all over the world for the successful completion of Ramadan. May Almighty Allah accept it as an act of worship”.