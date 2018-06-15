Eid-el-Fitr: Okowa felicitates with muslims

As Nigerian muslims join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has sent message of felicitations to muslims in Delta State, Nigeria and all over the world on the occasion of the 2018 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Governor Okowa, in his Eid-el-Fitri message, through his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, enjoined all Muslim faithful in Delta State and Nigerians in general to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which are love, peace and justice to their daily living and through this contribute to the development of the nation.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid-el-Fitr in Delta State, Nigeria and around the world. I congratulate all of our countrymen and women who have successfully undertaken the month long Ramadan fast.

He reminded Nigerians of the importance of respecting the faiths and beliefs of all and enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that Ramadan’s spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

“May the lessons and blessings of the Holy Month also permeate into us all, and positively influence our attitudes towards our fellow countrymen and women, irrespective of religion or place of origin; and promote greater commitment to the peace, unity and stability of the nation. It is my hope that today brings joy to all of your homes, both here in Delta State, Nigeria and around the world.” he said.