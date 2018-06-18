Eid-El-Fitr: Obaseki lauds Edo residents on peaceful celebration

Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commended residents, especially the Muslim faithful, on the peaceful celebration of Eid-El-Fitr across the state.



Obaseki, who noted that his administration will continue to foster religious harmony among members of different religious groups, hailed the peaceful celebration of Eid-El-Fitr, which shows Edo people as peace loving.

He said the peaceful conduct of different groups in the state while the celebrations lasted, showed a shared commitment to the progress of the state, noting that the state government will not relent in deepening the revamp of the security architecture to make the state safer for everyone to carry out their legitimate activities without fear of security threats.

Obaseki added, “Edo State has space for everyone, regardless of the religious convictions, to do business and contribute to economic growth and development.”

According to him, “The spirit of celebration of Eid-El-Fitr should guide us in accommodating one another and building strong alliances in entrenching development.

“Muslims constitute a major force for peace and progress wherever they are and have always upheld the import of the Prophet’s teachings. ”

Obaseki reassured Muslims of his commitment to create an environment where everyone would have a fair chance of contributing to his administration.

He expressed appreciation to Muslims for supporting his administration’s policies and programmes, which are aimed at improving the state’s economy and assuring prosperity for all in the state.