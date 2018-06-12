Eid-el-Fitr: Marketers assure Nigerians of steady supply of petroleum products

Lagos – The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has expressed its commitment to steady supply of petroleum products in all parts of the Southwest during the Eid-el-Fitr holiday.



Alhaji Debo Ahmed, the Chairman, Western Zone of IPMAN gave the assurance in an interview in Lagos on Tuesday.

Ahmed said the association was prepared to deploy all available resources to ensure that Nigerians enjoy a smooth festive season devoid of fuel scarcity.

He, however, urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to ensure availability of petroleum products at all government depots within the Western region for effective loading.

Ahmed said that product availability in the depots would address the challenge of selling petroleum products above approved pump price in some filing stations, particularly in the hinterlands.

“ We also urged NNPC to ensure stable allocation of products to our members as agreed on 60 per cent ratio for prompt and effective distribution.

“ With over 5,000 retail outlets within the Southern region, we will ensure all stations are wet with products for the convenience of travelers,’’ he said.

Ahmed commended Dr Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director of NNPC for his leadership quality.

He said: “It is one of the key mandates of the present administration to revamp abandoned assets like depots.

“We are very happy about the massive supply of petrol to depots within the Western zone.’’

The chairman lamented the poor state of roads across the country and appealed to government to assist in rehabilitating the deplorable roads to save marketers from losing millions of naira.

He urged government to give all access roads to petroleum depots priority in terms of rehabilitation, to ease distribution across the states.

Ahmed promised to collaborate with the NNPC, security agents, communities, youth organisations, village heads and royal fathers to protect the pipelines optimally. (NAN)