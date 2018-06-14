Eid-el Fitr: Lalong tasks Muslims on lessons of Ramadan

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has felicitated with Muslim Ummah in the State and in Nigeria, on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el Fitr celebration with a task on Muslim faithful to reflect on the lessons learnt during the Ramadan period and on the significance of fasting as a religious obligation.

Lalong in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Nanle also urged them to allow its true meaning of Ramadan reflect deep in their lives and on the positive impact it will make on the lives of others.

He stressed that without the virtues of brotherly love, accommodation and sacrificial giving, religion would make no meaning and peace would be elusive in the society.

While wishing all Muslims a Happy Eid-el Fitr celebration, the Governor called on citizens of the State to continue praying for sustained economic recovery and for the peace and unity of Nigeria, adding that the government would continue to ensure the security of lives and property as well as the prosperity of all in the State.

He however appealed to all citizens to comply with security measures put in place by Security Agencies who have been tasked to work round the clock to ensure that the festivity is celebrated peacefully in the State.