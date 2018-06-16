Eid-el-Fitr: Give peace a chance; Govs, Clerics urge Nigerians

By Our Reporters

AS Nigerians joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, governors, clerics and political leaders have called on Muslims to replicate the lessons of the Ramadan in their lives while calling for peace and national cohesion Nigerians have also been advised to continue to promote unity, love, oneness and peaceful co-existence irrespective of their religious, ethnic or political beliefs.

Bayelsa

In its sallah message, Bayelsa State government enjoined Muslims to live in peace with one another irrespective of any differences. A statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, they should uphold the vital lessons of love, peace and perseverance which the holy month teaches and also called for more prayers for Nigeria. Iworiso-Markson equally urged Muslims to pray for the nation’s leaders to remain focus in the discharge of their duties for the overall interest of Nigerians.

Benue

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on his part, called on Muslims to imbibe the core values and lessons of Ramadan including piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice to guide their relations with fellow human beings. He said, “the season is expected to stir celebrations, but the mood of the state remains sober owing to the mindless attacks that Benue has experienced since the beginning of the year. He pledged the resolve of his administration to continue to defend the freedom and rights of its people through implementation of the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law which seeks to protect both farmers and herders.

Sokoto

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State in his message called on youths to resist any move by politicians to use them as political thugs to foment violence. He said, “use your intelligence on productive means capable of contributing to the country’s development and shun antics of using you (youths) on disturbing peaceful coexistence. Tambuwal also challenged all Nigerians to work for unity and peaceful coexistence in achieving a successful 2019 general elections.

“We must focus on ensuring the progress of Nigeria and her budding democracy by ensuring that only those who have our collective interests are given the privilege of leadership, ” he said.

He also called on wealthy individuals to always assist the needy in the community while enjoining the people to continue to pray for leaders to be upright.

Delta

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State in his sallah message reminded Nigerians of the importance of respecting the faiths and beliefs of all citizens and enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation. The Governor said; “As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that Ramadan’s spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

Gombe

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State called for a peaceful co-existence amongst Nigerians saying that meaningful development for the wellbeing of all Nigerians could only be achieved with peace. “I call on everyone to live in peace with one another as no meaningful development can be achieved without peace. We must embrace the tenets of peaceful co-existence as the catalyst for the socio-economic development of the state and nation. Islam preaches peace, tolerance and mutual respect amongst members of every community, irrespective of ethnic or religious differences. So I admonish us, in the spirit of the season to imbibe the good lessons of Ramadan, which connotes selflessness, endurance, sacrifice, piety, generosity and total obedience to Allah (SWT)”, he said.

Ogun

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state on his part also urged Muslim faithful to imbibe the values of Ramadan and ensure that they are continually manifested in their daily lives. The governor, said “during Ramadan, which is one of the important pillars of Islam, we were obliged to fast, shun evil actions, speak right and show love to one another. It also compels us to engage in deep spiritual reflection and I believe that if we all continue in this practice after Ramadan, it will be beneficial to us both as individuals and as a nation. Above all, we should not draw back in our devotion to Allah because this is our ultimate responsibility,” he said

Lagos

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State in his Eid-el-Fitri message urged Nigerians to imbibe the tenets of tolerance and unity for one another irrespective of ethnic and religious differences.

He advised that the tenets of love, tolerance, forgiveness and brotherhood which the holy month exemplified be imbibed by all. “With brotherly love and harmonious co-existence among its citizens above all other things, Nigeria can overcome the numerous challenges confronting it. As we celebrate this auspicious occasion of the end of the holy month of Ramadan, therefore, let us renew our faith in our nation. Let us implore the Almighty God to restore to us those values that place high premium on human life, love for our country, love for our neighbours and sharing,” he said.

Ambode said that the spirit of Eid-el-Fitri resonated around the virtues of love and respect, not just for God but also for fellow humans.

Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredoly in his own message urged all Muslim faithful to continue to sustain all the lessons learnt during the Ramadan by contributing to the selfless service of humanity and offering assistance to the less- privileged. According to him “the successful celebration of this year’s Sallah is a proof that Islam is a religion of peace”. The governor however prayed to “Allah to answer all the supplications made during the Ramadan and to accept all the good deeds offered by Muslims”.

Katsina

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State also urged Muslims to make the lessons learnt as “their life habit”. He said, having gone through the fasting period in devotion, obedience, charity, perseverance and respect for others, these traits should be a life time habit that should outlive the limited period which the Ramadan fasting was observed”. Masari also urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace with one another and pray for the nation and its leaders. The governor praised non-Muslims who became their brother’s keeper by joining in feeding less privileged Muslims in many parts of the country.

Oyo

In Oyo state, Governor Abiola Ajimobi urged Muslim faithful to shun divisive tendencies capable of drawing back the country’s wheel of progress. He also enjoined them to imbibe the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammed on the essence of Ramadan fasting. While calling for spiritual rebirth among the Islamic faithful, Ajimobi further called on them to use the Eid-el-Fitri celebration to pray for the unity and peaceful co-existence of the country’s ethnic groups. Since Ramadan fasting symbolises spiritual rejuvenation, it is expected that our Muslim brothers and sisters will continue to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammed. Part of this is to be our brother’s keepers and ensure service to humanity”, he said

Kano

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, in his message called on Muslims to continue to cherish the teachings of Ramadan and exhibit its lessons of self discipline, piety and love. He also urged Muslims to support the weak and the less privileged in their daily affairs in order to attain spiritual uplift and peace. The governor further called on Nigerians, irrespective of religion, ethnicity or political inclination to love one another, live peacefully and selflessly to contribute to the development of Nigeria. “As we approach the 2019 General Elections, politicians must learn to be tolerant, accommodating, decent in their utterances and avoid hate speeches to sustain the peaceful atmosphere in the state”, he said

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, urged politicians to ensure the sustainability of peace and unity in the country. In his Eid-el Fitr message to Nigerians delivered in Sokoto, he said that the challenges being encountered in the country were numerous and the most were initiated by some selfish politicians.

According to him, “as we are approaching the political era, it is our hope that politicians in the country will allow the peace and unity of Nigeria. Moreover, our youth should stay peacefully and not to allow any selfish politician to use them in distracting the relative peace and unity in the country. The Royal Father urged Muslims to reflect on, and uphold the virtues of the Ramadan fast that included patience, perseverance and brotherliness.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, in his message charged Muslims to imbibe the spirit of religious tolerance to enable them coexist peacefully with the adherents of other religious faiths. The traditional ruler described the Ramadan as a month of purity and faithfulness for the Muslims all over the world. Oba Ogunwusi, while admonishing Muslim faithful to abstain from any act of ungodliness, bemoaned the attitude of some people in positions of authority, who, after Ramadan, refuse to desist from ungodly acts. Purify your souls, repent your wrongdoings, observe self-sacrifices and devote your attentions to peaceful coexistence with members of other religious sects, as all human beings serve one single God, “Ogunwusi said.

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, in his own message warned youths against consumption of illegal drugs. He expressed concern over the increasing number of youths and married women involved in drug abuse, saying the menace had risen to an alarming rate. Sanusi urged parents to take proper care of their wards and monitor their movements. He also enjoined Muslims to pray for their children’s success in life. The royal father stressed the need for peaceful co-existence in the country to ensure economic growth and development.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged Nigerians to draw strength from the successful completion of the fasting period and bring the lessons and blessings of the spiritual observation to bear in all their dealings with one another and humanity in general, as commanded by the Almighty Allah. PDP enjoined Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of love and charity, rather engage in negative vices that would do them and the nation no good. The party said, “the Ramadan offers humanity profound lessons in faith, humility, love, charity, tolerance, perseverance, unity of purpose and teaches believers the triumph over ungodly inclinations and vicissitudes of life. It urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the nation.