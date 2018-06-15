Eid-el-fitr: 5,000 policemen on red alert in benue

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Benue State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, said yesterday that the Command has placed about 5,000 of its personnel on red alert to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Makurdi, Owoseni said: “We have placed our officers and men, about 5,000, on red alert to ensure that there are no security breaches in the course of the celebrations in Benue State.

“Besides, increased Police visibility, joint motorised patrols with sister-security agencies and covert operations, have been put in place.”