Breaking News
Translate

Eid-el-fitr: 5,000 policemen on red alert in benue

On 9:43 amIn News by TonyComments

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Benue State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, said yesterday that the Command has placed about 5,000 of its personnel on red alert to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in the state.

Policemen on training

Addressing newsmen in Makurdi, Owoseni said: “We have placed our officers and men, about 5,000, on red alert to ensure that there are no security breaches in the course of the celebrations in Benue State.

“Besides, increased Police visibility, joint motorised patrols with sister-security agencies and covert operations, have been put in place.”

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.