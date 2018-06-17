EFG Hermes emerges brokerage firm for 2018

By Yinka Ajayi

EFG Hermes, a leading financial services corporation with branches in eleven countries, across four continents, has emerged the best market brokerage firm in the 2018 Extel Survey. The ranking chosen from 506 sell-side firms, and over 10,500 investment professionals saw EFG Hermes emerging the industry’s top contender.

Speaking on the issue, the London-based Chief Executive Officer of EFG Hermes, Ali Khalpey, said: “The nod from the high profile industry survey is proof that our calculated investments into frontier expansion has paid off and underscores our unmatched strength in new geographies we have entered within the past two years”.

Also speaking, Mohammed Ebeid, co-CEO of Investment Bank, said: “While focusing on consolidating our presence to create the right opportunities for clients with superior product base, we will continue to seek the right opportunities to expand into high-growth frontier emerging markets.”

Khalpey however disclosed plans by the company to expand coverage to over 100 frontier stocks in the finance, telecommunications and energy, among other new markets in Georgia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Sri Lanka.