EFCC wants court to dismiss Aiteo’s suit

By Innocent Anaba

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has urged the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to dismiss a fundamental rights suit against it by Aiteo Energy Resources Limited and its directors.

EFCC is accusing Aiteo Energy Resources Limited and its directors of stealing $300million in connivance with former Petroleum Minister, Mrs.Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The suit which was heard, yesterday and adjourned till September 27, for judgment.

Aiteo had dragged EFCC, its investigators, Iliyasu Kwabi and the Attorney-General of the Federation to court, demanding N10 billion as general damages.

The other applicants in the suit are Aiteo’s Executive Director, Tunde Akinpelu, Managing Director Ewariezi Useh, and its in-house lawyer, Oladele Awonuga.

The applicants through their lawyers, Chief Wole Olanipekun(SAN) and Chief Mike Ozekhome(SAN), had prayed the court to hold that EFCC’s invasion of their business premises and their alleged arrest and torture violated rights to personal liberties and human dignity.

They claimed that EFCC officials subjected them to inhuman treatment for over five hours on June 1, 2016 at their Apapa office.

The applicants said it was in a bid to arrest their Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Benedict Peters, over an issue he was not privy to.

They urged Justice Oluremi Oguntoyibo to declare the alleged invasion unlawful and to hold that their intimidation and harassment by EFCC was unconstitutional.