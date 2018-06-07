EFCC sues ex Bauchi dep. gov, SSG, others for diverting N500m

By Charles Agwam –

Bauchi- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday filed a suit before the Federal High Court Bauchi against the ex deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Babayo Garba Gamawa, who’s the current the deputy national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), 2 former Secretaries to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Aminu Hammayo, Barrister Ahmed Dandija along with 3 other chieftains of the PDP for alleged conspiracy and money laundering worth N500 million.

According to the commission, the accused persons illegally received the sum of N500 million sometime in 2015 from the then Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison Madueke before the election, with a view to allegedly facilitate victory for the party in the state.

Other PDP Chieftains accused of involvement in the alleged money laundering are Aliyu Abdullahi Jalam, Dahiru Madaki and Sunusi Isah.

Our correspondent reports that all 5 accused persons except Ahmed Dandija, were present at the court.

The prosecution counsel led by Barrister Abubakar Aliyu requested the court to allow the arraignment of the suspects to proceed even without the presence of the sixth defendant and prayed the court to issue arrest warrant against Dandija for failing to appear in court.

While counsel to the absentee, Barrister Nasir Balan Malami claimed that his client was sick, he appealed to the court to adjourn hearing until when he fully regains his health.

“Your Honour, my client, Ahmed Dandija is sick, which the reason he is not in court. I ask that this case be adjourned until my client recovers”.

Faulting the process, Malami added the summon letter was only served to them in the court, arguing that his client needs ample time to know about the case and prepare his defence.

“My Lord, the summon letter was given to us just a while ago. We will need some time to study the documents and prepare our defence” Malami added.

The presiding judge, Mohamed Shitu after listening to the arguments of all parties, took a 2 hour break to ponder on whether to continue or postpone arraignment of the accused persons.

On his return, Mr Shitu adjourned the case to September 25th, 2018 and ordered that Mr. Dandija must appear before the Court on the date.

He however declined the EFCC’s application for the issuance of arrest warrant against the absentee.