EFCC seeks transfer of Shekarau’s trial to Abuja

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO—The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has requested that the trial of former governor of Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau, and two others at a Federal High Court in Kano, be transferred to Abuja due to safety concerns.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, combat-ready security operatives were deployed within and around the Federal High Court and Gyadi Gyadi general area as roads and business were closed.

The former governor, Shekarau; former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali, and Mansur Ahmed are standing trial in Kano on a six-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N950,000,000.

The defendants were said to have collected the N950,000,000; part of the $115,000,000, allegedly distributed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, for the purpose of influencing the outcome of the 2015 general election.

EFCC counsel, Johnson Ojogbemi, at the resumed hearing in Kano, told the court that “some of our witnesses are scared that they will be abducted and their lives are not safe.”

The declaration of EFCC lawyer, Ojogbemi, drew fire works from the defence counsel, Sam Ologunorisa, who rejected EFCC’s move, averring that “it violates the basis of the bail granted the accused.”

Ologunorisa further asserted that there was no cause for security alert if the case was heard in Kano.

Ruling, trial judge, Justice Zainab Bage Abubakar, adjourned the matter till October 18 for a verdict on where to continue the trial.