How EFCC official, Madaki is frustrating my N15b investment – Alh. Zari

Businessman and owner of G. Complex, Alh. Abdulhamid Zari, has accused an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Alh. Abubakar Aliyu Madaki of frustrating his N15 billion investment for pecuniary reasons.



The investor who took journalists on a facility of the complex located at Gunduma villa in Nassarawa, State, said that the officer had used the EFCC to stall the massive investment since March 2017 for no just cause.

He presented many documents including court orders asking the anti-graft agency to unseal his company premises but that the agency had ignored the court orders.

“It is more pathetic that the EFCC has failed to obey various court orders in respect of this matter. The Federal High Court, presided over by Justice Binta Nyako, in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/557/2017 in an application for the enforcement of my fundamental rights, directed parties to maintain status quo, notwithstanding this order of court, the next morning, the EFCC sealed my house, chasing my entire family away from my home.

“It would further interest you to know that upon the conclusion of the case, the court in its judgment, further made other orders, directing the EFCC, to remove the paintings on the walls of my premises. The EFCC have failed to comply with the said order till date.”

The businessman alleged that Madaki had been using the EFCC to destroy his businesses.

His words, “Abubakar Aliyu Madaki has practically destroyed all my businesses using the instrumentality of the EFCC. He monitors all transactions in all my companies accounts and once my business partners make any payment, the EFCC will immediately go after them. Consequent upon this, I lost almost all my business partners.

“My companies and I have been investigated by virtually all the departments of EFCC, namely, Procurement Fraud Section, Economic Governance Section, and Land and Property Fraud Section. It would further interest you to note that EFCC has failed to disclosed the results of all these investigations against my companies and I .

“I have decided to bring, this to the knowledge of this to the knowledge of the press, having petitioned virtually every relevant public institution in Nigeria seeking for help and none come my way.”

Alh. Zari said he had written several petitions to the Ag. Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, but that he was convinced that none of them had reached his desk.

Asked why Alh. Madaki would go after his businesses, Alh. Zari said that his problem started when a land transaction between the two of them failed.

He said that Alh. Madaki was angry that he refused to buy a 10-hectare land from him and that since then, the EFCC officer had deployed the organisation’s powers against his businesses and his person.

In addition, the businessman said that Alh. Madaki also instigated Gonduma youths resident in the village where his company was cited against him with a series of attacks against his workers and company property.

One of the workers, he said, died from injuries sustained during one of those attacks and the attackers now standing trial in a law court.

According to him, the EFCC as an organization, has been doing well with the leadership of Mr. Magu but that the chairman should look into his organization with a view to removing the likes of Alh. Madaki, whom he said, were giving the commission a bad name.

The G. Complex investments span vehicle assembly plant, a 160-bed hospital, a university, a state-of-the-art bakery with the capacity of producing 120 , 000 loaves every 12 hours; a mega filling station, expatriate and local staff quarters, among others.

Alh. Zari conducted journalists round the premises of some of the projects which were stopped by the EFCC, with a lot of the imported materials already rotting away.

He said all he wanted was to be allowed to continue his business since the commission had conducted investigations on him and his companies and did not find anything incriminating in his transactions.

When Vanguard contacted Alh. Madaki for his response, he said that the EFCC had responded and that he would not make any other comment on the matter.

When told that the allegations were against him as a person and not EFCC, he cut the line.

The EFCC statement did not address the issues contained in the allegations against Alh. Madaki’s involvement in the land transactions and its refusal to obey court orders.