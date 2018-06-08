EFCC arraigns PDP deputy chairman, others over N500m laundering charge

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi—The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has filed a suit before the Federal High Court, Bauchi, against former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Babayo Gamawa, for alleged conspiracy and money laundering worth N500 million.

Joined in the suit were two former Secretaries to the State Government, SSG, Alhaji Aminu Hammayo and Ahmed Dandija, as well as three other chieftains of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Gamawa is also the current Deputy National Chairman of PDP.

According to the anti-graft agency, the accused persons illegally received N500 million in 2015 from the then Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, before the election, with a view to allegedly facilitating victory for the party in the state.

Other PDP chieftains accused of involvement in the alleged money laundering are Aliyu Abdullahi Jalam, Dahiru Madaki and Sunusi Isah.

All the accused persons, except Ahmed Dandija, were present in court.

The presiding judge, Mohamed Shitu, after listening to the arguments of counsel to all parties, took a two-hour break to ponder on whether to continue or postpone arraignment of the accused persons.

Thereafter, Shitu adjourned the case till September 25, and ordered that Dandija must appear before the court on the date.

He, however, declined the EFCC’s application for the issuance of arrest warrant on the absentee.