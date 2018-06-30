Education, entrepreneurship, better growth variables for youths – Macualay

Former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, has advised youths to take education serious as it is the surest variable to attain leadership and make meaningful contribution to development of society.

He posited that education is on top of all the possible means to wipe out poverty, and to have development socially and politically.

Macaulay gave the assertion yesterday in his keynote address during the 2018 every youth is relevant conference/ dialogue’, organised by I Lead Africa Initiative, held at Anglican Grammar School Hall, Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area.

The veteran labour leader who was represented by his Press Secretary, Mr. Iteveh Ekpokpobe, however, stressed that beyond the education drive, is the need for youths to jettison the defeatist theory which is fast going rife and exploit the country’s economy through entrepreneurship.

According to him, agreed that the government may not have been able to fully address the unemployment question, economic independence can still be achieved through self discovery.

In his words, “Self employment or Entrepreneurship remains the way forward. Why? Because it supports opportunity recognition, development and value chain transformation. It can enable you participate in the economic mainstream. It addresses the societal ills and socio-psychological issues associated with unemployment.”

“Self employment will give you a sense of identity, meaning, belonging and psychological satisfaction and will as well give you business experiences which you can apply to many other challenges in life. The blunt truth is that the government cannot afford to employ every graduate in Nigeria. It is innovative skills and spirit that will sustain many youths. So don’t be a lazy youth. Work, do something and let opportunity always find you ready!”

Macaulay also commended youths who have against all odds established their selves with a call on others to emulate them.

“In a nutshell, let me conclude by saying that, as youths, the ball is in your court.

Your task is to fix mistakes that have been made by the past generation and to as well, build on their successes in order to ensure a future for yourselves and children.” Macaulay stressed.