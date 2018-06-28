EdoJobs, Curators Academy commence training on Python, Data Science programming for youths

Less than two weeks after the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, commissioned the Edo Innovation Hub, the Edo State government in partnership with the Curators Academy, have commenced training on Python, Data Science, and other programming tools, at the new facility in Benin City.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Job Creation and Skills Development, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said the Curators Academy has opened its laboratory for Edo youths, to acquire on-demand tech skills.

According to her, “Beginners and intermediate classes would be held on Python and Data Science programming for youths who were part of the boot camp held when the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, launched the Edo Innovation Hub.”

She added, “In preparation for this class, the lab is now open for people who are interested in learning Python and Data Science programmes to come in and use the lab to learn.”

She explained that “Those who were trained during the launch of the Edo Innovation Hub are practicing, working and using the knowledge and tools to improve their skills. This kicks off a one-year partnership where 600 young people in Edo will be trained as tech entrepreneurs and tech experts, participate in international competitions and get jobs globally in the tech space.”

Mrs. Dare also noted that the Edo State government will be organising a 2-day training programme on Book Keeping and Financial Management in partnership with Recounting Limited.

“Edo Innovates is focused on leveraging technology for job creation and enterprise development so it is a connection point for entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts. At the financial management training, entrepreneurs will be trained by accounting experts. It is targeted at giving business owners up-to-date skills needed to manage business finance. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply on the EdoJobs portal before June 28.”

She further said that Mobicure, a social enterprise, is the first tech business to secure office space in the Edo Innovation Hub and encourages other start-ups and businesses to take full advantage of the facility and training programmes.