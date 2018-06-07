Edo SEEFOR concludes orientation for 9,000 new beneficiaries

The Edo State Employment and Expenditure for Result (Edo SEEFOR) has charged the latest 9,000 beneficiaries of its programme to make the best of the opportunity and work towards becoming self-reliant.

Project Coordinator, Edo SEEFOR, Mr. Toju Onaiwu, said this during the programme organised for beneficiaries at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Center in Benin City.

He said that similar orientation programmes have also been held in Ekpoma, Irua and Igueben in Edo Central as well as Auchi, Fuga, Igarra, and Uzebba in Edo North, for youths who were recently engaged in the state government’s public works programme.

Recall that during the visit of Senior Director, Governance Global Practice, at the World Bank, Debbie Wentzel, Governor Godwin Obaseki spoke on the achievement recorded in the implementation of the State Employment and Expenditure For Results (SEEFOR) project which falls under Wentzel’s portfolio.

Onaiwu urged the beneficiaries to use the opportunity offered them to create wealth, adding, “From the monthly stipend, the beneficiaries can set up small scale business ventures and become self-reliant.

“The orientation programme held across the three senatorial districts in the state. It was organised to expose the beneficiaries to opportunities available through the SEEFOR project and how they could benefit from the project.”

Communication Officer of the Project, Mr. Gaius Victor Oveze, explained that the beneficiaries are encouraged to adhere to code of ethics, rules and regulations at the workplace.

“The programme sets out to engage youths and get them contribute to development of their communities. So we want to ensure that they are of good conduct, know what is expected of them and also for us to have an idea of what their expectations are,” he added.

One of the beneficiaries in Auchi, Jafaru Celifat, said, “We are very happy with the orientation and are now properly informed on the deliverables and impact of the project. I thank the World Bank for the opportunity, and the state government’s sincerity of purpose.”

Joe Majebi, another beneficiary, express gratitude to the state government, and other development partners for providing them with employment to improve their livelihood.