Edo, reference point for good governance – Osinbajo

…lauds Obaseki’s reenactment of Ogbemudia’s devt’al strides

The Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said that Edo State in the last decade, has retained her status as a reference point with regard to good governance in the country.

Osinbajo gave the commendation at a State Dinner held in his honour at the Edo Government House in Benin City, as part of his 2-day visit to the state.



He expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led adminstration in reenacting the developmental strides recorded in the administration of the late Dr. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia.

The Vice President assured of the federal government’s readiness to support Edo State in her effort to bring development to the people.

He said the various projects which informed his visit to the state, would boost the Edo economy, especially the federal government’s South-South Innovation Hub.

In his remark, Obaseki expressed his appreciation to the Vice President for his continued support for the state, noting that the several initiatives of the Office of the Vice President have provided jobs for Edo youths.

“The N-Power and N-Build programmes have remained major sources of encouragement for the state in her journey to greatness,” the governor said.

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Phillip Shaibu, solicited for more support from the federal government to enable the state government benefit more from the initiatives of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Obaseki at the dinner, announced full scholarship to Miss Obakpolor Esosa, a Senior Secondary School 1 student of Idia College, in Benin City, due to the depth of her presentation on the Menace of Human Trafficking.