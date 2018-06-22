Alleged land grabber nabbed in Edo

Members of the Edo State Private Property Protection Taskforce have nabbed and handed over Efosa Omoruyi alias Egbowo of Evbuodia Community in Iyekogba, Benin City, to security agents.



Vice Chairman of the taskforce, Chief Osaro Idah, who spoke to journalists in Government House, Benin City, said Omoruyi was arrested for disobeying the extant laws that abolished the activities of Community Development Associations (CDAs) in the state.

“We have issued him several warnings, we asked him to desist from the act but he has been obstinate,” Chief Idah said.

“Today we got him and we have handed him over to the law enforcement agents, to take action and arraign him in court” he added.

He explained that Omoruyi with other members of his group have destroyed property belonging to several petitioners in the community.

“He has been hiding from security agents since January, until his arrest.”

The taskforce which was set up by Governor Godwin Obaseki, last year, to restore sanity in land transactions and administration across the state, has made it possible for land owners to develop their property without the age-old harassment by youth groups.