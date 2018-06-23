Edo Poly Usen trains academics on grantsmanship

…as experts urge varsities, others on creative funding options

In line with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s vision for innovative solutions at state-run tertiary institutions, the Edo State Institute of Management, also known as, Edo Polytechnic Usen in partnership with the Obafemi Awolowo University, has trained researchers drawn from different parts of Edo State and beyond, on grantsmanship to attract funding for impact research, boost relevance and increase output.

Speaking at the 2-day workshop on grantsmanship and academic publishing, Rector, Edo Polytechnic Usen, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, said that it was imperative for researchers to possess skills in grantsmanship because of the growing need to expand funding options at tertiary institutions.

He said the school collaborated with experts from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, on the 2-day workshop to address perennial challenges with academic publishing and demystify the art of grantsmanship. Those in attendance include undergraduate programme students, lecturers, postgraduate students, research fellows, among others.

He said that a number of institutions within and outside Nigeria are ready, willing and looking for qualitative research proposals to finance, urging scholars in tertiary institutions to team up and develop bankable research proposals that will positively impact society.

He thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki for the support to the institution and the commitment to place the institute on the global map, adding, “the place of government support cannot be overemphasised. As we get this support, we are also committed to ensuring that we explore more options to boost impact.”

Some of the facilitators include Prof. Abiodun O. Ogundaini and Dr. Omolaja Oshoniyi from the Faculty of Pharmacy, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

Prof. Ogundaini noted that institutions often lack the financial capacity to support research activities, as not many of them can meet the research funding need of staff members.

Dr. Oshoniyi cautioned against plagiarism, noting, “Researchers desirous of funding must be conscious of originality and integrity of their work. Institutions as well as individuals must know that there are penalties and consequences for plagiarism. Hence, they should institute and observe plagiarism policies.”

The participants were tutored on the fundamentals of persuasive proposal for funding, starting from abstract through the structure of proposals, methodology, budget and justification, to dissemination and project management.