Edo PDP rejects new federal policy on cattle ranching

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has rejected the new National Cattle Policy recently announced by the Federal Government

The party insisted that the Federal Government cannot use public money to fund private businesses.

State chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, stated the position of the party, weekend, in Fugar, where no fewer than 3,000 members of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state defected to the PDP.

Orbih, who addressed the crowd of supporters, which included the two former member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Abubakar Momoh (Owan), Johnson Abolagba (Owan) member of Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Sylvanus Eruaga (Etsako West 11), a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Pascal Ugbomhe and a host of others, said that the new Federal Government policy was an indirect way of instituting the discredited cattle colonies.

He advised Governor Godwin Obaseki not to cede any portion of Edo land for the purpose of the new policy on cattle which he insisted was a subtle way of grabbing Edo people’s land.

He said: “Edo people say ‘No’ to cattle colonies. Edo PDP openly rejects the new national policy on cattle. It is an attempt at grabbing our land.

“No Edo community has agreed up till date to give a portion of their land for the purpose of establishing a cattle colony. We say no to the new National Policy on Cattle by President Buhari.”

The decampees who were led by an erstwhile Secretary of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, in Etsako Central council, included Capt. Phillip Itsede, Mr. Imakhue, a former PDP chairman in the council, Mr. Benjamin Enakpene, a former APC Youth Leader, Augustine Anomhe, former President of the Students Union Government of the Agenebode campus of the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi and Mr. Felix Igbanoi, a former Supervisory Councilor of the council.

The decampees who were former members of the PDP said that it was sweet homecoming after wandering in the wilderness for a long time.

Itsede said that the lack of internal democracy and, the dictatorial tendencies of some of the leaders of the ruling party had resulted in a situation where the decisions of the party are being taken by people outside the council.

Left with no choice after persistent protest, Itsede said that he decided to come back to his roots, adding that the APC was doomed.