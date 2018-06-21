Edo PDP that ran schools aground lacks moral rectitude to pontificate – Obaseki’s Aide

The Edo State government says members of the state’s chapter of Peoples Democratic Party “lack the moral rectitude to pontificate on education reform” as “Edo PDP ran public schools in the state aground when the party was in power.”



Special Adviser to the Governor of Edo State on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, who was responding to what he described as “the lie by the Edo PDP,” about the ongoing reform in the state’s education sector, stressed that members of the opposition party neglected public schools when they held sway.

“For the umpteenth time, the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that neglected the Edo State basic education sector lacks the moral rectitude to pontificate on education reform.”

Osagie, added: “Edo people have not forgotten the images of the sorry state of public schools in Edo State, until the All Progressives Congress (APC) took the bull by the horns and replaced what was left of public schools with red roof buildings.”

He further said that “Chris Nehikhare, spokesman for the Edo PDP acknowledged that the APC administration reconstructed some schools, but lied that only schools that are used as polling centers were reconstructed.”

“Even if we want to accept his lies, how many public primary and secondary schools were reconstructed by the PDP-led administration?

Count one, and we will count 100!”, the governor’s aide challenged Edo PDP.