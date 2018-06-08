Edo govt tackles illegal migration with skills devt

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Johnbosco Agbakwuru, reporting Geneva, Switzerland

Edo State Government has said that it was taking every possible measure to deal with the cartel responsible for human trafficking and all forms of illegal migration in the state.

Deputy governor of the state, Mr Philip Shuaibu, disclosed this at the ongoing 107th session of the International Labour Conference, ILC, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Shuaibu told journalists that the state government was convinced that once citizens of the state acquired skills at the basic school level, they would be able to go through school with such skills which they could export when the time came.

He explained that the policy was aimed at making citizens of the state who had been victims of illegal migration to travel out of the state and the country with dignity and the required skills needed to work outside the country.

According to him, “The issue of migration is very critical. I am happy that globally, we are all sensitive to it. From the European end, they are more sensitive because their economy is being affected by the illegal migration phenomenon. “For us who are also affected, we are collaborating to see how to deal with the cartel and see how to get our people decent jobs and skills so that even if they have to leave, they will have the required skill to fit in when they go out.

“What that means is that they have to leave Nigeria legally for better jobs, so our workforce has to be well skilled right from school so that when they graduate, they will be skilled enough for decent jobs and not menial ones. One of the lessons I am taking home from here is the issue of job opportunities, especially creating decent work and making things work. I think one of the things we need to do apart from sensitization, is to create awareness and take advantage of waste to wealth policy by eliminating plastics from our society because they are dangerous to the soil. The danger they pose is in the future.”