Edo govt moves to clear salary arrears in seven LGs

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN —Edo State Government has put modalities in place to ensure the payment of salaries and arrears owed by the immediate past local government administrations in the state.

Severn out of the 18 local government areas are still indebted to their workers, ranging from six to nine months.

The seven indebted councils are Oredo, Egor, Orhionmwon, Uhunmwonde, Esan West, Esan North-East and Etsako West.

However, at a meeting with the Edo State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr Jimoh Ijegbai, Chairmen of the councils and the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr Philip Shaibu, the state government insisted that the salaries owed the workers must be cleared.

Shaibu, who presided over the meeting, told the affected chairmen that “The governor has directed that any salary owed workers at the local government level must be paid because this administration believes that anybody that works must benefit from the fruit of he or her labour.”