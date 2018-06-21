ECOWAS to train more Nigerian Police personnel in fighting terrorism financing

The Intergovernmental Action Group against Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing in West Africa (GIABA) on Thursday announced its plans to include more officers of the Nigerian Police in its training programmes.

GIABA is an institution of ECOWAS responsible for facilitating the adoption and implementation of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (CFT) in West Africa.

GIABA’s Information Manager in Nigeria, Mr Timothy Melaye, disclosed this when he led the organisation’s team and partners on a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal.

Melaye said that the visit was for GIABA to also establish a cordial working relationship with the current police commissioner, like it had with previous Lagos State commissioners of police.

“We have always seen the need to work closely with the Nigerian Police in our responsibility in ensuring compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML)and Counter-Financing of Terrorism(CFT) in Nigeria.

“And there has been an existing relationship between us and previous Lagos State Commissioners of Police. We have had discussions with past police commissioners on the need for us to partner in fighting terrorism financing.

“We are planning to train more men and women of the Nigerian Police, among others in the region, in fighting terrorism financing,’’ he said.

Melaye said that the training would be done in batches, with selection of officers from relevant security agencies from across the region.

He commended the commissioner of police in his ongoing efforts at reducing crime, as well as ensuring safety of lives and property in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal, said that the visit was a step in the right direction, adding that his command was willing to close ranks with GIABA in its responsibilities.

Edgal said that he was particularly passionate about giving result-oriented trainings, both at home and abroad, to men and women of his command.

“Let me say that we are ready to support you in anything that relates to crime, whether it is on money laundering, terrorism financing and trans-border crime. As long as it is crime, the police must be

involved.

“We will be very interested in seeing you involve more of our men and women in your training programmes, both within and outside this country.

“We must keep this relationship going so that when you have information regarding terrorism financing and other issues, you can contact us,’’ he said. (NAN)