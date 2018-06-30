Ebuehi evaluates World Cup appearance with Nigeria

Tyronne Ebuehi has taken stock of his maiden appearance at the World Cup, saying it was an experience he’ll never forget.

If the Super Eagles fans had their way, the Dutch-born defender would have started ahead of Bryan Idowu in the national team’s 2-1 loss to Argentina on Tuesday, and was their preferred choice to slot in at right-back ahead of Abdullahi Shehu in Nigeria’s opener against Croatia on June 16.

Ebuehi’s only appearance in Russia was against Iceland when he replaced Idowu at half-time, and he didn’t look out of place apart from giving away a penalty which was not converted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

‘’Thankful for everything! They will never take this experience away from me… NAIJA!!soarsupereagles #blessed,’’ Ebuehi posted on Instagram.

Prior to his first competitive game for Nigeria, Ebuehi had made a final decision to continue representing the Super Eagles whether or not he was handed game by Gernot Rohr during the World Cup.

The 22-year-old is expected to join up with his new teammates at Benfica in the coming weeks, if he is not loaned out by the Portuguese club.