Ebola: FAAN isolates 95% travellers with high fever at Abuja airport

By Favour Nnabugwu

ABUJA— Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has detected and isolated more than 95 per cent of travellers with high fever, one of the symptoms of the dreaded Ebola virus at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

FAAN’s Head of Medical, Dr Adamu Adamu, revealed yesterday that the authority with other agencies during a tour of the Abuja Airport made the discovery.

Hundreds of passengers and crew members on-board Emirates Airlines, including Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, were screened with the thermal camera and hand temperature detector during the tour.

According to Adamu: “in this airport, we have a public health emergency contingency plan that we developed in conjunction with the Port Health Services of the Ministry of Health and our partners, Pro-Health International.

“I am sure you are all aware of the outbreak of Ebola in Congo, which has moved from the rural areas, where it started, towards Kinshasa. Because Kinshasa is a hub, it has become a serious concern and the world is probably in trouble.

“Right now, the World Health Organisation has not declared public health emergency of international concern over the case, but Nigeria has to be proactive because of our previous experience.

“What we are doing is not an Ebola scan; we are scanning for high temperature fever so that when we discover any passenger with high temperature, we quickly take that person for proper checks.

“We don’t want to scare people, because there is no cause for alarm. We want people to come to us if they feel sick or if they suspect any one to be sick. We are looking at the temperature scan. We are also looking at the travel history of passengers.”