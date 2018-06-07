Duke charges retirees to beware of conmen after their gratuity

By Emma Una

CALABAR—Former governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke, has cautioned retirees of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, against undertaking businesses which are likely to make them lose their gratuity after retirement.

Duke, during an interaction with Assistant Directors and Deputy Directors of the service who are billed for retirement during a pre-retirement training session organised by the FIRS, yesterday in Calabar, said: “Once people know you have collected money, some with sugar coated tongues will come with fantastic business ideas, but do not get easily attracted to such proposals because if such business ideas reap the kind of money they tell you about, the people would have invested to reap the profits without letting you know. In fact, the more fantastic such proposals are, the more sceptical you should be.

“This is your last shot and you have to be careful when taking it so as not to miss. Do not be drawn into farming if you have no passion for it. Search your mind to find out what you have passion for because as an entrepreneur, it must be something that can keep you going all day without getting bored. That is the only way you can generate profit and live long.”