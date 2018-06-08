DTHA guided by the yearnings of Deltans —Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday said the House was guided by the yearnings and expectations of Deltans for a proactive and forward thinking government which puts its people first.

Briefing newsmen during the third anniversary of the sixth Assembly, Oborevwori said a total of 75 bills and 36 motions were received in the last one year, adding that 36 of the bills were executive bills while 39 were private member bills.

He said: “We cannot but also appreciate the governor of the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for his unwavering support to the Assembly. As an experienced former senator, he sees the legislature as his first constituency and that is why the legislature and the executive are enjoying a harmonious working relationship.”