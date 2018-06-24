DTHA contest: Okumagba visits Abido, Otumara, Omovie

In his bid to win the Warri South Constituency 2, Delta State House of Assembly, DTHA, seat in 2019, an aspirant who is contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Chief Eruteya Okumagba, paid consultative visits to three prominent PDP leaders in Warri South Local Government Area last weekend. Those he visited include: Chief Israel N. Abido, Chief Joseph Otumara and High Chief Dennis Omovie.

While praying for the biological son of the late Orosuen of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, HRM Okumagba1 (of blessed memory), Chief Abido recalled that” When he (Eruteya) contested in 2014 ,there was no vacancy. But now there is vacancy ” The PDP Agbarha Warri leader, however, quickly added that ” all powers belong to God”

Similarly, the PDP Itsekiri leader in Warri South, Chief Otumara in his speech during Chief Okumagba’s visit encouraged him on his aspiration. He, however, added that” you should believe in God. It is God that gives power”

On his part, the incumbent member representing the constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon. Omovie commended Okumagba for his patience, resilience, ability to contest and communicate effectively ” adding that when the time comes, history will takes its course ”

In his response, Chief Okumagba thanked them for their warm reception and words of encouragement just as he promised not to disappoint them, the party and the people of his constituency if given the mandate to serve them

Highlights of the visits were special prayers said by the highly placed trio of PDP chieftains in Warri South Local Government Area for Chief Eruteya Okumagba.