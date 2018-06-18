DPR moves to ensure SOP in petroleum depots

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— The Department for Petroleum Resources, DPR, has moved to ensure that Standard Operating Procedures, SOP, are in place in all the depots.

DPR said the move was to ensure that hazards which occur during operations are brought under control, adding that every installation ought to adhere to SOP.

DPR Zonal Comptroller, Port Harcourt, Dr. Joseph Briggs, made the disclosure in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during a briefing on the forthcoming maiden edition of Annual General Meeting of DPR and Downstream Sector Operators in the zone.

Briggs said the meeting would focus on educating dealers to comply fully with safety and environmental laws in their operations.