Don’t rush criminalisation of estimated billing system, Fashola tells Reps panel

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—THE Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has advised the House of Representatives’ Panel on Power not to rush criminalisation of estimated billing in Nigeria.

The minister, however, pointed out that to eliminate estimated billing, which had been the biggest reason for mistrust in the power sector, the planned abrogation should be done in a way that would not damage the economy.

Speaking at a public hearing on a bill for an Act to amend the Electricity Power Reform Act, 2004, to prohibit and criminalise estimated billing by Electricity Distribution Companies, discos, and provide for compulsory installation of pre-paid meters to all power consumers in Nigeria and for related matters, the minister described the bill as well intended and showed lawmakers knew what Nigerians wanted.

He said that facilitating the ability of discos to meet their metering obligation to customers remained a critical condition that should precede the criminalisation of estimated billing in the country.

Fashola appealed to lawmakers to defer the commencement date of the proposed law to address current areas of concern, adding that the law won’t take effect overnight.

He advised the Daniel Asuquo- led Committee on Power to also tweak the bill to provide for stiff sanctions against energy theft or electricity bypass by consumers.

He said 8,000 of 10,000 installed prepaid meters were bypassed by consumers, a situation which made estimated billing still attractive to discos.

The minister said government must urgently speak to meter manufacturers to improve on what they could produce, stressing that meters were currently not enough, largely because of weak financing ability on the part of DISCOs.