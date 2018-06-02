Don’t recruit unregistered guards – NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Enugu State Command, has advised companies and individuals in the state to desist from employing unregistered and untrained guards.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Danny Iwuchukwu, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Enugu on Saturday.

Iwuchukwu said that individuals and corporate organisations should seek for private guards from NSCDC-approved and licensed Private Guard Companies (PGCs).

He explained that guards from PGCs were trained, supervised and certified by the NSCDC.

According to him, it is stipulated that nobody should hire anybody to guard his office, premises or home without passing through the authorised PGCs by the NSCDC.

“Hiring unprofessional guards is risky. They are not well-profiled, no identifiable residential address and guarantors in case of any professional misconduct or misbehavior.

“Again, untrained guards will not serve you well and will not restrict themselves to their professional job.

“Hiring a gate man is even worse as he might collaborate with criminals against the owner of the company or house.

“Some gate men might be criminals that will one day wreak havoc on the unsuspecting people they are meant to render service to, ” Iwuchukwu said.

