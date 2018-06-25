Don’t be distracted by commissioner’s defection, youths tell Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— YOUTHS of Bayelsa State have urged Governor Seriake Dickson to remain focused without bothering about the defection of his Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Ibarakumo Otobo, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Otobo, youngest commissioner in the state, recently resigned his appointment and decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the APC.

But the youths, under the auspices of Bayelsa Youths Movement, BYM, reiterated their support for Dickson’s administration and called on the governor not to entertain fear about his earlier decision to hand over the state to them.

Secretary-General of the group, Mr. Elisha Inodu, yesterday in a statement, said the governor should view Otobo’s action as a betrayal of trust, adding, “The Bayelsa Youths Movement has observed the recent decision of former Commissioner for Youths Development, Otobo, to defect to the APC.

“BYM upholds the right of every citizen to personal decisions as Otobo had done in this case of his defection to the APC. However, we are constrained to call on our governor to remain focussed in his decision to open the political space to the youth populace in Bayelsa State.”