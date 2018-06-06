Don’t believe APC lies about Mrs. Fayose — Media aide

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

The public has been advised to disregard what was yesterday alleged as a disinformation campaign in which the wife of the governor, Mrs. Feyisetan Fayose was alleged to have warned her husband, Ayodele Fayose against his political project.

A statement issued by Mrs. Fayose’s special adviser on media, Mr. Gbenga Aribiyi read thus:”Kindly disregard story being circulated by the APC that wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs. Feyisetan Fayose was at a certain ORI OKE to pray yesterday and that she warned Governor Fayose among other lies.

“It is part of the lies from the APC to play down their invasion of Ekiti state with thugs and over 150 armed policemen on Friday, leading to the shooting of Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele and six others. “The Governor’s wife was at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State yesterday alongside the Governor to attend the graduation ceremony of one of their children. “We understand the mindset of a party that is being confronted with an impending electoral failure and their resort to outright falsehood. “However, we will not be bothered by their lies as the entire people of Ekiti know that APC is a party of liars.”