Don urges more synergy between politicians, sports administrators

A Don, Prof. Clement Fasan, on Wednesday in Lagos called for more synergy between politicians at the decision making level and the sports sdministrators that were responsible for projects actualisation.

Fasan, of the University of Lagos, made the call in an interview with Newsmen on the sidelines an advanced management course for sports administrators.

The course is put together by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in Lagos.

The IOC/NOC Advanced Management Course was declared open on Tuesday with 24 participants drawn from across the country.

The IOC certificate course aims at organising and managing Olympic sports in the country.

The facilitators include Emeritus Prof. Clement Fasan who is the Programme Director and Jonathan Dyagas who is Co-Programme Director among others.

The three days course is examining “Organising an Olympic Sport’’, “Introduction to the Educational Ethos of Sports’’ and General View on Organising Sports’’.

Fasan told Newsmen that there must be a mutual understanding between sports administrators and the politicians in order to effectively fashion a good development programme for sports.

“It is one thing for the administrators to come with laudable ideas on developmental programmes for sports and it is another thing for it to be vetted by the political class.

“What if there is no political will to push the project into limelight because truth must be told, some sports programmes may not bring instant dividends, which may not be interesting to the political class.

“What the sports administrators should do is to absorb most of the politicians into their board; they should be carried along in the elementary process of the project.

“I have been in the forefront of canvassing for political class in the composition of sports boards so as to foster better synergy because alienating them from the process may be a hindrance,’’ he said.

Fasan said that the political class played a major role in sports development, adding that sports remained one of the tested and trusted binding force for all races.

“We have seen what sports can do in fostering unity, whenever we are watching football games, nobody cares about where you come from, and we all sit to watch forgetting our differences.

“If football and other sports can be so powerful, then, why don’t we latch onto it to better our lives? We can grow sports to a place where there will be no crisis among us and that is the spirit of Olympics.

“Olympics is originally set up to counter conflicts and war, so the political class needs to recognise the power behind sports and help the administrators in the course of its development by approving them.

“We need more cooperation in sports development and this can only be got in a friendly environment between the sports administrators and political class,’’ he said.

Fasan said that the management course would contribute effectively to the knowledge economy of sports.

“This is an IOC certificate course aimed at contributing to the knowledge economy. We believe that the financial sector is also being driven by some knowledge economy.

“What we are having is a capacity building course to equip administrators with the right knowledge to be able to administer sports properly.

“NOC is determined to raise the bar in sports administration by training high calibre personnel who will go back to be like train-the-trainers thereby raising responsible generation of administrators.

“It is a year course of robust deliberations and presentations and at the end, we expect the participants to go back and implement what they have learnt,’’ he said.