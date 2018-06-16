Don Jazzy goes nude with Rihanna

It is no longer news that legendary producer, Don Jazzy is known for his high sense of humor and obsession with Rihanna.

And this time he photoshopped Rihanna and himself into the popular nude photo of Beyonce and Jay Z posted during their tour.

Sharing this new photo on his Instagram page, Don Jazzy tagged Rihanna and wrote, “@badgalriri baby why are you not smiling for the photo? She will just reply me, go and brush your teeth Jazzy.”

Recall that this is not the first time Don Jazzy is photoshopping himself in a photo with Rihanna.