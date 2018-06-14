Dogara felicitates with Muslims at Eid el Fitr

Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid El Fitr.

In a message to the Muslim community in Nigeria, the speaker appealed to the faithful to sustain the lessons of Ramadan and replicate same in their daily lives for a better society.

He advised them not to be carried away by only the pageantry of the Sallah, but to use it for sober reflection.

Dogara said that the faithful should extend gestures and hands of support to the needy in the society as well as pray against the current security and economic situation of the country.

He emphasised the importance of peace, unity and tolerance among the diverse people of the country.

The speaker said that it was fundamental for the envisaged growth and development to take place, noting that the heterogeneity of Nigeria should be a source of strength rather than conflict.

“As you join the rest of the Ummah all over the world to celebrate this year’s Eid el-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, I enjoin you to replicate and demonstrate it in your daily lives.

“The lessons and virtues of sacrifice, forgiveness, piety, self-denial and genuine love towards one another which you learnt during the month-long fast should be sustained,” he said.

Against the backdrop of the current security and economic situation in the country, Dogara urged the faithful to take advantage of the spirituality of the period to offer special prayers.

He urged Muslims to lift all Nigerians up before God, especially the downtrodden and the leadership of this country, for wisdom and understanding.

The speaker pledged the commitment of the lower chamber to initiating legislative interventions to overcome the many challenges in the country.

He urged Nigerians, irrespective of persuasions to cement the bond of unity and brotherhood as a people of common destiny, adding that as compatriots, they should contribute meaningfully toward building a peaceful and united country.

Similarly, a member of the Senate, Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos), has congratulated Muslim faithful across the country as they marked the end of Ramadan.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Kayode Odunaro, in Abuja, he prayed Almighty Allah to grant the supplication of all Muslim faithful as they celebrated the Eid el Fitri.

Adeola, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, expressed optimism that the lessons of Ramadan and the injunctions on self-denial, love, peaceful co-existence, fairness and justice would continue in their daily lives.

He called for continued prayer against incessant killings in the country, and prayed God to give the leaders wisdom to find lasting solutions to challenges confronting the nation.

He urged all Muslims to continue to adhere to the tenets of the religion, and ensure that there was tolerance and peaceful co-existence, particularly as the country prepared for 2019 general elections.