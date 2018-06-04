Dogara, APC Convention Committee members meet

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Committee, on Monday, visited the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The convention committee was led by its Chairman and Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru.

They were received by the APC leadership in the House led by Mr Dogara.

The closed door meeting, which lasted for about 50 minutes, started around 1pm.

Shortly after the meeting, the leader of the delegation, Governor Badaru, told newsmen that the committee was at the Speaker’s office to brief him on the progress made so far by the committee.

He however did not entertain any further questions.

Badaru, who was accompanied by the former Senate President, Mr Ken Nnamani; former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Mrs Pauline Tallen, among other members, left the the National Assembly at about 2pm.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC had recently announced the constitution of its National Convention Committee with Governor Badaru as chairman.

According to APC’s Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso, the 68-member committee has Governors of Imo, Borno, Katsina, Oyo, Yobe, Kaduna, Plateau, Adamawa, Kogi and Edo as members.

Membership of the committee, which also included serving and former senators and members of House of Representatives and notable party chieftains, has Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and Sen. Ben Uwajumogu as Deputy Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

However, the first Secretary of the committee, Sen. Ben Uwajumogu, announced his resignation last Saturday at a news conference.

Uwajumogu cited domestic issues as the reasons for his decision explaining that although he was no longer the committee’s secretary, he remains a member of the 240-member panel.

He had since been replaced by Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba by the National Working Committee of the APC.