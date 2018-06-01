Discovery Sport records best single year sale for any Land Rover in 70yrs

By Theodore Opara

Land Rover has enhanced its record-breaking Discovery Sport range with a new special edition. The Discovery Sport also records the best single-model annual sales in Land Rover’s 70-year history.

The new Landmark Edition salutes Discovery Sport’s success as the fastest-selling Land Rover of all time – coinciding with the brand’s year-long 70th anniversary celebrations. The Landmark comes in a unique colour and trim combination, and is available with the Td4 132kW diesel 2.0-litre Ingenium engine.

According to Finbar McFall, Global Product Marketing Director: “The Discovery Sport is loved by customers because it demonstrates the breadth of Land Rover’s ability, offering unrivalled all-terrain capability with the versatility for up to seven people and a premium interior. We have sold more than 350,000 Discovery Sports globally since its introduction in 2014, with 126,078 models sold in 2017 – the best single-model annual sales in Land Rover’s 70-year history.”

The first model to be built on Land Rover’s 70th birthday on 30 April was a Discovery Sport, at Land Rover’s Halewood plant in Merseyside. This vehicle will be used to support a number of projects in 2018, starting with a community resilience project in Scotland which will be announced in June.

The Discovery Sport Landmark is available in three colours: Narvik Black, Corris Grey and Yulong White, all crowned with a Carpathian Grey contrast roof. It features a sporty and dynamic front bumper, with Graphite Atlas exterior accents and 19- inch Style 521 ‘Mantis’ wheels in Gloss Dark Grey. The interior features Ebony grained leather seats and an Ebony headliner, complemented by dark grey aluminium finishers around the centre stack.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport Landmark Edition will be available from September 2018.