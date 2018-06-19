We didn’t burn houses in Emu-Obodeti —Delta community

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—THE people of Aradhe community, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, have described as false and unacceptable, reports that they set houses ablaze in Emu-Oboteti community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.

Reacting to a media publication, President General of the community, Mr. Felix Omakobia, said there was no iota of truth in the report which he said was “capable of damaging the good image of Aradhe community.”

He said: “Emu-Obodeti had a serious internal crisis that led to the burning of houses among themselves. Consequently, many of their indigenes fled to Aradhe to seek refuge and they have been living happily because we treat them like our brothers and sisters.

“They go about their legitimate businesses without fear of molestation and intimidation from any quarters because Aradhe people are peace loving which we have continued to extend to everybody.

“Ever since their crisis started, the Delta State Government has permanently stationed security personnel in Emu-Obodeti for surveillance. How can Aradhe community in such tight security set Emu-Obodeti ablaze?

“Aradhe community should not be drawn into Emu-Obodeti crisis. The good name of Aradhe community that has been built over the years should not be dragged into the mud.”