Dickson’s Restoration Cup appoints Ex- England, Tottenham star, Garth Crooks Technical Adviser

…As Crooks promises to help promote talented Bayelsa youths

Organizers of the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson Football Tournament, also known as the Restoration Cup, have appointed the former English and Tottenham player, Garth Anthony Crooks, as Technical Adviser of the Governor Seriake Dickson Football Tournament.

A statement signed by the Director-General of the Restoration Cup, Ono K. Akpe, and released to newsmen in Yenagoa, stated that the appointment of Crooks was based on his track records in football management and administration.

While congratulating him on his well-deserved appointment, Mr. Akpe called on the ex-footballer to bring his wealth of experience to bare, especially in the area of ensuring that the players selected from the just concluded Restoration Cup 2018, are giving the much needed exposure in Europe and other parts of the world.

According to him, “As an international football star and Sports Consultant to the Bayelsa State Government, by this appointment, you are expected to serve as a role model and mentor to these upcoming players. With your international exposure and connections, you are expected to help secure international matches and tournaments for the team. You are also expected to help the players secure playing careers nationally and internationally.”

The Director-General lauded the huge number of talents in Bayelsa, as noticed during the competition, and charged Crooks to help mould and mentor the players to have the good morals that would aid them in their professional football career.

Responding, the former England striker, while commending the organizers for the successful completion of the tournament, thanked the Director-General for the confidence reposed in him, as he promised to help mentor and guide the players as they proceed on a professional career in football.

According to him, “To organize a tournament of this magnitude is quite commendable. You guys have done a great job. I promise to do my best for these young players, the organizers as well as Bayelsa State which I have a special relationship with,“ he added.

Garth Anthony Crooks, OBE is an English former professional footballer. He played for Stoke City, Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion and Charlton Athletic. He also played for Tottenham Hotspurs. He won two FA Cups and the UEFA Cup in 1984 against Anderlecht.

Crooks is frequently credited as the first black player to score in an FA Cup final, when he equalised in a 3–2 win over Manchester City in 1981.

Crooks represented England at international level, making four appearances for the England Under-21s, where he scored three goals.

Throughout his career, he was an active member of the Professional Footballers’ Association and was elected the first black chairman of the union. He currently works for BBC Sport as the lead pundit on Final Score on BBC One.

Mr. Garth Crooks is currently in Yenagoa on official duties, and will leave for Europe for the Russia 2018 World Cup shortly.