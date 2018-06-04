Dickson tasks oil coys on sports development in Niger Delta

as Peretorugbene lifts Dickson’s trophy

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA BAYELSA State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson has tasked multinational oil companies operating in the region on sports development at the grassroots level as part of their social corporate responsibilities.

He gave the task Sunday evening while speaking at the grand finale of the 2018 Governor Seriake Dickson Football Tournament at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa where Peretorugbene Football Club beat Opu-Nembe 2-1 to emerged as the winner.

Dickson, who decried the non committal posture of the oil companies, noted that sports plays a key role in promoting peace, unity and stability for sustainable socio-economic development to thrive in any society.

While thanking the sponsors of this year’s edition, the governor urged the oil majors and other corporate organisations to improve on their community relations efforts by partnering the state government in the promotion of sports and other social activities.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of performance and assured youth of the state of his administration’s preparedness to provide more opportunities for them to develop their innate potentialities with a view to making the state proud.

Accordingly, he directed the Sports Development Commissioner, Mr Perekiye Buruboyefe to develop a league involving all the local government areas in the state, which will kick off next month.

While commending all the participating team and the organisers for their show of maturity and orderliness, he charged youths in the State to shun cultism and other societal vices but channel their productive energies to useful ventures.

In a welcome address, the Commissioner for Sports Development, Mr Perekiye Buruboyefe, lauded the Dickson-led Administration for the revolutionary steps taken to promote sporting activities, insisting that the state has not had it so good in football development.

Mr Buruboyefe, said efforts were underway to organise beach soccer and volleyball competitions involving the various local government areas that would soon commence in the state.

According to him, the state government was preparing athletes to participate in the forthcoming competition organised by the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) in Abuja.

Also Speaking, the Director General of the Restoration Cup, Mr Onoriode Akpe explained that the rationale behind the competition is to harness the sport potentials in the youths of the state and dissuade them from cultism, violence and other social vices.

Mr Akpe noted that over 150 teams took part in this year’s edition of the community-based competition in which not less than 30 talented players have already been pencilled down for honing at the state owned sports Academy, Asoama and Samson Siasia Academy, Abuja.

Overall winner of the competition, Peretorugbene FC, Ekeremor Local Government Area, aside the trophy coasted home with five million Naira, first Runner Up, Opu-Nembe FC (three million naira) while second Runner Up, Toru-Orua won two million naira.

Other highlights of the event, include the presentation of award of meritorious service and tremendous contributions to sports development in Nigeria to former Super Eagles Coaches, Monday Sinclair and Mr Samson Siasia by Governor Dickson.