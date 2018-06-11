Diamond Bank rewards 30 youth account holders with scholarships

DIAMOND bank has rewarded 30 customers with N100,000 each in the just concluded Diamond Future and Cool-Teens School Fees Saver Scholarship draw held at the bank’s head office in Lagos.

The School Fees Savers Scholarship scheme is specially targeted at parents with children / wards in preschool, primary and secondary school. This initiative is aimed at driving customer loyalty and easing lifestyle challenges by rewarding them with scholarship opportunities.

Speaking at the draw, Adaeze Ume, Head Personal Banking, Diamond Bank Plc said, “The principal goal of the School Fees Savers Scholarship scheme is to promote a savings culture amongst parents and guardians to save for their children / wards’ school fees. This is a good way for parents to fund their children’s education, whilst diversifying their investments. It is also our way of reassuring customers of our promise to provide value added services on their customer journey with us”.

To participate in the School Fees Savers Scholarship Scheme, customers can simply open a Diamond Future or Cool-Teens account, maintain a monthly average balance of N25, 000 or set up a Standing Instruction of N10, 000 & above to qualify.