Devt. should not be left for politicians, govt. alone – Macualay

…Tasks Unions To Fight The People’s Cause Always

Former Secretary to Delta State government, Ovuozourie Macaulay has called on well meaning Nigerians with the wherewithal to complement government efforts in opening up rural areas through developmental projects as government alone cannot do it.

Macaulay made the call when he played host to executive of the Nigeria Union Local Government Employee (NULGE), Isoko North Chapter, in his Owhelogbo residence.

The former State Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), who was flanked by Chief Sunny Uthoro, posited that development should not be left only to politicians or government and advised those who have been blessed by fortune to invest in society.

He advised the union’s leadership to learn to leave viable projects and policies that can stand the test of time behind, with a stress on the need for them to remain resolute in their convictions even as he commended their efforts so far.

According to him, the executive must deemphasize their personal interests and build their ideals on people oriented projects only which he described as the greatest legacy they can leave behind.

“It’s never too late. Don’t let side talks deter your stand. I will be happy to see your ongoing canteen building commissioned. You must not get everything ready before you start. Use the little you have wisely. I built the Delta State Labour House on surprising meagre budget and it became the first state labour house in the country. Unionism is all about what the people stand to gain.” He added.

Earlier, the Chairman, NULGE, Isoko North, Comrade Okeh Churchill, commended Macaulay’s role in redefining unionism in the State adding that his framework has formed the idea thrust of many unionists in the State and across the country.

According to him, the union needed counsel and support and that there is no better qualified person to meet in the local government than a veteran Labour leader like him.

“We are here to seek your counsel. The changes you brought to the nunion in your days as NLC Chairman still speak volume. There is no better person to meet for counsel. We are here to tell you that we are here to support you and to seek direction. We are here to tell you that we know your worth. You are a man who stand for the truth and always go with the truth. This is what the work force and members of Isoko North NULGE have sent me to tell you. We are following your step, and we know you will not disappoint us.” He added.

Members of the executive who were present included; Comrades Ogume Pius, Vice Chairman; Eboh Onome; Obriko Dickson; Igbu Amos, Welfare Chairman; Anighoro Nelson;Anslem Emeluaha, Welfare Treasurer; and Otunabu Goodluck.