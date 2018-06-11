More Devt projects for Deltans says Gov. Okowa

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has attributed the success of the state to the power of God assuring deltans of more developmental projects.

Speaking during the 10th Anniversary of the Altar of New Beginning in Government House on Monday Gov. Okowa who was represented by his Chaplin Rev. Charles Osemene, said Delta was a covenant state where the power of God was witnessed in all spheres of life.

According to him ” Delta State is a covenant state, we thank God for this Altar of Prayer in Government house, let us continue to look up to God for greater things to come.”

” Delta State is a place where the power of God is at play in all we do, this power is evident in the peace and development going on in all part of the state.”

He explained that the state would attain greater heights as the glory of God continue to rest on us and l urge you to continue with the good works you are doing through this alter.

In a brief exhortation, the Assistant Coordinator of the Altar, Lady Gerry Eluche thanked God for sustaining the centre for the past 10years and for the grace of prayer going on every hour of the day for the state and country and encouraged members to continue in prayers in order to attain greater heights in the state.

The Coordinator of the Altar, Barrister Kessina Samson, said anniversary was not about numbers but about accomplishments and stock taking stressing that our achievements should be able to add value to the lives of the people, “this is what we have been able to achieve through our prayers in this altar.”

High point of the occasion was the cutting of the anniversary cake by the wife of the immediately past governor of the state, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan flanked by the permanent secretary of Government. House, Mr. Eddy – Ogidigbegbaje among others.