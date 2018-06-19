Deploy SARS to curb terror attack, Group urges FG

A pressure group, “Every Nigerian Do Something Positive Development Initiative” has urged Federal Government to redeploy the Police to curb terror attacks of Boko Haram and herdsmen in the country.

Specifically, it called for the deployment of State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) personnel and those currently assigned as bodyguards to wealthy people, to secure the lives and property of the masses.

The group made the call during a peaceful protest it held at the entrance to the National Assembly on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Leader, Dr Perry Brimah, also called for the return of military to the barracks, saying they had no constitutional role replacing the police with wartime brutality because the police were currently engaged in bodyguard duties.

He urged for immediate decentralisation amendments to create state police and restore regionalism.

No official of the national assembly was around to address the protesters as the lawmakers were currently on a three-week recess.

However, policemen were around, monitoring the protest. Leader of the police team, who declined identity, the police were ensuring that the protesters maintained peace.

He told Newsmen that the group was not violent and had been told that lawmakers were on break.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions as “Justice is on its head”, “Justice for 33 victims of Offa robbery” and “Stop looting by Police.”