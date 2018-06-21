Demolition of Imo markets: Madumere appeals for calm

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—IMO State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere has appealed for calm among traders over their losses, assuring them that help was on the way.

The Deputy Governor made the call, yesterday, while addressing Imo traders under the umbrella of Imo State Amalgamated Markets and Traders Association, ISAMATA, when they celebrated their day in Owerri.

“The strategic place of commerce and trade cannot be in doubt. Every progressive country makes commerce the nucleus of its economy. No nation creates wealth without vibrant commerce and industry”, Madumere said.

While saying that “commerce is the foundation for industries”, Prince Madumere encouraged ISAMATA not to be deterred in their poise to develop the sector.

Continuing, the Deputy Governor used the opportunity to passionately appeal to the traders to remain calm over the huge losses they incurred, following the demolition of markets midwifed by the urban renewal policy of the present administration.

Madumere, who said that he shared in the pains and difficulties of the traders, however assured them of his continuous support in all their programmes.

Earlier in his speech, the ISAMATA President, Chief Joe Odikanwa, explained that ISAMATA came on board for the purpose of harmonizing all markets and bringing them under one umbrella with a view to ensuring peace, harmony and unity among members.