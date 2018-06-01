Democracy Day: Muslim Public Servants pray for Ambode

•As Chief Imam calls for continuity in Lagos

The Chief Imam at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Alausa, Alhaji Muhammed Abulbakri Raji, has called on all Muslims to support the re-election bid of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, following his numerous landmark achievements, which have significantly transformed the State and bringing unprecedented, rapid development, and unparallel infrastructural growth.

At the Jumat Service and Special prayer organized by the Lagos Ministry of Home Affairs in celebration of Democracy Day, the Presiding Imam, Alhaji Raji, highlighted Governor Ambode’s numerous achievements, saying Ambode was God fearing, upright and kept promises.

According to him, “Ambode does not discriminate, he is passionate for Lagos and cares for Lagosians; he is very responsive to their wishes and desires. These are sterling qualities a Muslim should possess; though Gov. Ambode is a Christian, he has the qualities of a righteous Muslim; in the past three years of his administration, he has worked assiduously and his noble efforts have yielded tremendous outcomes never witnessed before in Nigeria. Governor Ambode deserves a second term.”

He added that Ambode should be commended for sustaining the level of safety and security of the State, and for the prompt actions he took to stamp out Badoo Cults and kidnappers when they threatened the State with their devilish and dastardly acts. He also said that the Governor should be supported for bringing development to the grassroots and impacting positively in the lives of ordinary Lagosians from all walks of lives.

In his own remarks, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef said, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode would not relent in his efforts to transform Lagos to a SMART City that would be the pride of all Africans and would always implement programmes and projects to keep the State in the fore-front of development. He said Lagosians should continue to support the re-election bid of Governor Akinwunmi, just as he enjoined all Muslims, in this month of Ramadan and beyond, to be pious, act well and be truthful in all their conducts.